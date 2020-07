John L. Thornton Jr.With a heavy heart on Wednesday July 1st, 2020 we lost our beloved son John L.Thornton Jr age 28 in a car wreck on Hwy 101 just south of Winchester Bay, Oregon..John Jr is also survived by his son Gage Thornton age 8..and his Father and Step-mother John Sr and Kimberly Thornton his aunt Victoria Mayhue and an abundance of close friends.Private services will be held in his honor.Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy