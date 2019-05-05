|
|
John McManigal died March 29, 2019. He was born June 9, 1924 to Dan and Ella McManigal in St. Charles, South Dakota, the third of seven children. In 1936 the family was able to move to Portland after receiving the World War I Veterans' Bonus of $500.00 John graduated from Benson Polytechnic in 1942. He was soon inducted into the Navy and joined the Seabees where he was a welder for three years on the Island of Banika in the South Pacific. After World War II John attended the University of Oregon and graduated June 1950 with a geology degree.
John Lee McManigal
1924 - 2019
John met Lenore at a dance in 1947 and they married at Reed College in Portland in 1950. John worked for thirty-six years as a field engineer/technician for Kodak. Son Richard was born in 1955 and the following year they moved to Eugene. Twin sons Kevin and Steven were born in 1958. His family joined the Obsidians in 1963. The family climbed all ten glaciated Oregon peaks and attended many Obsidian summer camps and hiked many trails. John was a dedicated woodworker and designed and built miniature wagons, McKenzie drift boats, and furniture.
John will be missed by his many friends and family. He is survived by his wife Lenore, sons Richard (Nancy), Steven (Lulu), Kevin (Margaret). He is also survived by three grandchildren (Christine, Kelly, and Daniel), one sister (Louise Beauchamp) and two brothers (Neil McManigal and Mike McManigal). The family thanks Dr.Terry Copperman and his staff for over three decades of compassionate and empathetic care.
An Open House Celebration of Life will be held on what would have been his 95th birthday, June 9th from 1:00–3:00 PM at the Obsidian Lodge, 2250 E. 29th Avenue, Eugene.
