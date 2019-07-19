Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Costello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Leroy (Jack) Costello


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Leroy (Jack) Costello Obituary
John (Jack) Leroy Costello
1928 - 2019
Jack was born on April 8,1928 in Tacoma, WA to Francis and Edna Costello. They moved to Eugene when Jack was still a child. He graduated from University High School in Eugene.
Jack served seven years in the Marine Corp active in the Korean War. He met the love of his life, Lucille Zarzan, and they were married for 70 years. He retired after 40 years from Consolidated Supply Co.
After retirement, Jack and Lucille traveled to Arizona each year with their travel trailer staying for a couple months. They enjoyed camping at Waldo Lake with family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a very happy and healthy life.
Jack is survived by his wife, Lucille; daughter, Paula Freeman, Junction City; son, Russ (Judy) Costello, Eugene; grandson,Chauncey Freeman, Eugene; sister, Millie Goings, Eagar, AZ. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Dorothy Hill.
A service will be held on September 3, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Andreason's Cremation and Burial, 320 N. 6th St., Springfield, OR with a reception to follow.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 19 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.