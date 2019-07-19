|
John (Jack) Leroy Costello
1928 - 2019
Jack was born on April 8,1928 in Tacoma, WA to Francis and Edna Costello. They moved to Eugene when Jack was still a child. He graduated from University High School in Eugene.
Jack served seven years in the Marine Corp active in the Korean War. He met the love of his life, Lucille Zarzan, and they were married for 70 years. He retired after 40 years from Consolidated Supply Co.
After retirement, Jack and Lucille traveled to Arizona each year with their travel trailer staying for a couple months. They enjoyed camping at Waldo Lake with family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a very happy and healthy life.
Jack is survived by his wife, Lucille; daughter, Paula Freeman, Junction City; son, Russ (Judy) Costello, Eugene; grandson,Chauncey Freeman, Eugene; sister, Millie Goings, Eagar, AZ. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Dorothy Hill.
A service will be held on September 3, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Andreason's Cremation and Burial, 320 N. 6th St., Springfield, OR with a reception to follow.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 19 to July 21, 2019