John Leroy Graham
August 13, 1929 - January 27, 2020
John Leroy Graham beloved son, brother, cousin, uncle, husband, friend, he was born and raised in Brown County, Indiana. He passed away peacefully at his home in Fall Creek, Oregon.
Proceeded in death by; parents Claude and Mable Graham, sisters; Rosemary Graham Quillen and Jessie Graham Schuller. He is survived by sisters; Elizabeth Graham Bray of Tennessee, Vivian Graham McNulty of California, and Aileen Louise Graham McBride of Indiana, as well as many family members.
He enlisted in the United States Navy at an early age, serving his country and was seriously injured during that time. He drove tractor-trailer across the country and had a car-crush business, as well. He was a talented musician, a handyman, and a tinkerer. He also liked hunting and fishing in the many lakes and streams in the area. Military interment service will be at 1:00PM on February 21, 2020 at Springfield Memorial Funeral Home 7305 Main Street Springfield, Oregon 97478. Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020