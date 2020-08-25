John Livingston
01/03/1934 - 08/16/2020
John died peacefully at his home in Eugene OR, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Kenosha, WI in 1934 and grew up in Des Plaines Illinois. He was the 2nd child of 4 born to Raymond and Eva Livingston (Thompson). John served 4 years in the Air Force as a weather specialist and then attended Northern Illinois University where he earned a degree in mathematics.
In 1960 he married his wife of 60 years, Bryna Edelman. He worked for, and retired from Kimberly Clark Corp as a Systems Analyst.
John and his family lived several places including Pekin IL, Bettendorf IA, Appleton WI, Pittsfield MA and Atlanta GA. They moved to Eugene OR in 2006. At each stop he made many friends who were enriched by their association. His interest in others made people feel comfortable and relevant. His quick wit and dry sense of humor put people at ease.
John was an avid runner and was part of running clubs in Atlanta and Eugene. He ran 2 marathons, several half marathons and hundreds of 5 and 10k races. He ran his last half marathon at the age of 82.
John and Bryna were adventurous international travelers and enjoyed bicycle touring. They biked through South Korea, Tunisia and many Eastern and Western European countries.
John is survived by his wife Bryna and his 4 children, Andy (Madeline), Jeff (Jennifer), Janet and Karen, his sister Helen and brothers Jim and Marty (Gloria), his grandsons Joseph, Oliver and Kai as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his infant son Joseph John and his nephew Eric Wilson.
His family would like to thank Dr. Steven Yoder, Cascade Home Hospice and all who made the death process bearable.
There will be a party to celebrate Johns' life when it is safe to gather.
To honor John, please make a contribution to your favorite charity
in his name.
