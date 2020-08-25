1/1
John Livingston
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Livingston
01/03/1934 - 08/16/2020
John died peacefully at his home in Eugene OR, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Kenosha, WI in 1934 and grew up in Des Plaines Illinois. He was the 2nd child of 4 born to Raymond and Eva Livingston (Thompson). John served 4 years in the Air Force as a weather specialist and then attended Northern Illinois University where he earned a degree in mathematics.
In 1960 he married his wife of 60 years, Bryna Edelman. He worked for, and retired from Kimberly Clark Corp as a Systems Analyst.
John and his family lived several places including Pekin IL, Bettendorf IA, Appleton WI, Pittsfield MA and Atlanta GA. They moved to Eugene OR in 2006. At each stop he made many friends who were enriched by their association. His interest in others made people feel comfortable and relevant. His quick wit and dry sense of humor put people at ease.
John was an avid runner and was part of running clubs in Atlanta and Eugene. He ran 2 marathons, several half marathons and hundreds of 5 and 10k races. He ran his last half marathon at the age of 82.
John and Bryna were adventurous international travelers and enjoyed bicycle touring. They biked through South Korea, Tunisia and many Eastern and Western European countries.
John is survived by his wife Bryna and his 4 children, Andy (Madeline), Jeff (Jennifer), Janet and Karen, his sister Helen and brothers Jim and Marty (Gloria), his grandsons Joseph, Oliver and Kai as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his infant son Joseph John and his nephew Eric Wilson.
His family would like to thank Dr. Steven Yoder, Cascade Home Hospice and all who made the death process bearable.
There will be a party to celebrate Johns' life when it is safe to gather.
To honor John, please make a contribution to your favorite charity in his name.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved