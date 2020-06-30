John Lloyd Clouston
1940 - 2020
John Lloyd Clouston
6/13/1940 - 6/23/2020
John L. Clouston passed away on June 23, 2020 from a heart attack. He was born on June 13, 1940 to Frederick John and Edna Clouston in Nelsonville, OH. He joined the Navy in March 1958 and served until March 1961. He moved to Oregon in 1963 and married Diana Schafer in 1969. After moving around a lot, they finally settled in Junction City where they raised a family. He was a welder/fabricator and in 1979 started his own business, Clouston Hydraulics, Inc. He was an inventor and held two patents. He enjoyed hiking in the woods with a dog or two and target shooting with sons, grandson and various friends. He is survived by his wife, sons Leroy and Brad (Tonda), Grandkids Jake and Katie, and siblings Judy Backus, Sharon Campbell and Lisa Kline.
No services are planned at this time but a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
