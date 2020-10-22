John M, Downey
06/04/1928 - 10/19/2020
John Michael Downey passed away on October 19, 2020 at the age of 92. John was born in Eugene, OR on June 4, 1928, the 2nd of 8 children. He went to Carver grade school and graduated from Oregon City high school. After high school, John served in the US Navy.
John worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad for over 40 years as a train dispatcher. He worked in many small towns for the SP, finally ending up in Eugene in the early 1960's. After retirement he served on the board of the Oregon Metro Federal Credit Union.
John led a very active life. He took up jogging in the early 70's and went through many pairs of Nike shoes. He also played volleyball and tennis, especially after retirement. He was an avid Oregon Ducks football fan. He had season tickets when Autzen stadium was first built and went to all the home games until he was 89.
John is survived by his wife of 70 years, May Downey, his children Barbara Downey (husband Kevin Wiley) and John E Downey (Wife, Monica). He is also survived by his 4 granddaughters, Samantha Fenner, Alanna Vesser, Laura Wiley, and Michelle Wiley; as well as 2 great granddaughters, Gillian and Brdget.
A private service at Willamette National Cemetery will be scheduled at a future date.
