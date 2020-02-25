|
John Malcolm Simmons
1937 - 2020
John Malcom Simmons of Cottage Grove, OR passed away on February 20, 2020 at the age of 82. John was born on November 15, 1937 in Eugene, OR to parents John Milton Simmons and Ruth Marie (Mansell) Simmons. He graduated from Lowell High School before joining the US Navy and working with RTC San Diego Company 4006 as a Machinist Mate 2nd Class. He started with Kimwood in 1959, and had a career spanning more than 40 years. John and Ila May Patterson were married on January 25, 1958 in Las Vegas, NV. Together they had four children. John had many varied interests and hobbies, including bowling, square dancing, camping, fishing, hunting, golf, boat and car racing, card and dice games, and played multiple musical instruments. John was inducted into the Cottage Grove Speedway Hall of Fame. He also loved to spend time with his family. He was a past member of the Elk Lodge and Moose Lodge. John is survived by his wife of 62 years Ila M. Simmons of Cottage Grove, OR; his children Carol (Terry) Smith of North Bend, OR, Mike (Tina) Simmons of Cottage Grove, OR, Sharon (Vic) Parker of Springfield, OR, and Jim (Deb) Simmons of Cottage Grove, OR; as well as 9 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren . He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Carol Dompier of Las Vegas, NV. A visitation will be held at Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel on Friday, February 29th at 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at Lane Memorial Gardens in Eugene on March 2nd at 11:00 AM. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel in Cottage Grove, OR.
