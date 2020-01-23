|
|
John McBrian
3/18/1941 - 1/20/2020
John Edward McBrian, Jr. passed away on Monday, surrounded by family. John was born in New Canaan, Connecticut in 1941. As a teenager, he played French horn and repaired vacuum tube amplifiers at a local shop; music and complex machines would remain lifelong passions. Aboard the USS Belknap and the USS Oriskany, he maintained early strategic computers and worked as the ship DJ. He was known in the northwest as Cimbalom John for the large Hungarian dulcimer he played at local public markets, weddings, and events. He retired from the US Postal Service. He will be buried in Masonic Cemetery beside his wife Carol Feinberg McBrian, whose activist work he enthusiastically supported. He is survived by his children John, Jane, Jenia, Jessamyn, Angus, and Forest, and by his brother Ricardo. All are welcome to join his memorial open house at Lamb Cottage in Eugene on Saturday from 4:30 to 6:30PM.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020