John McLauchlan
09/20/1925 - 08/23/2019
John Mead McLauchlan passed away in Springfield on Aug 23rd after a brief illness, one month shy of his 94th birthday. John was born in Fullerton, CA and moved with his family to Altadena in 1935. After a brief stint in the Army Air Corps toward the end of WWII, John met and married Beverly Jane Van Lent in 1948, and they relocated to Arcadia CA where they started a family and John finished his engineering studies at USC. In 1954 John began his career in the cold war era aerospace industry, working for Aerojet General and then General Dynamics. In 1960 he was thrilled to move to the civilian side of R&D, when he moved to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena and headed up a group of engineers who designed and built the guidance systems for NASA's lunar and interplanetary space exploration missions of the 1960s -1980s. Upon retiring in 1989 John and Bev moved to Florence, Oregon where they loved watching the wildlife near their house on Woahink Lake. John devoted his time to philanthropy and helped lead the fundraising drive to build a performing arts center in Florence among other pursuits. He also launched a second thirty-year career studying human biology and medicine, and became active investing in small startup biotech companies developing novel treatments for various cancers, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other diseases. John had endless curiosity and read widely in fields as diverse as cosmology and astrophysics to cell genetics.
John and Bev moved to Eugene in 2007, where they loved to attend performances at the Hult Center and other venues. They also lived briefly in Salem to be near their close friend Kathleen Forbes. John was predeceased by Bev in 2018, and by their daughter Laurie in 1976. He is survived by two sons, Gregory McLauchlan of Ashland and Randall McLauchlan of Eugene, daughter Gwen Partridge of Eugene, and grandson Sean Partridge of Los Angeles. The family would like to thank the staff of Sacred Heart Riverbend Hospital for their compassion and care. John's philosopy of life is expressed in the last line of a poem he wrote in 1992, "But as we wander far and wide, we all now share a common guide."
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019