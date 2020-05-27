|
John Pyatt
08/08/1944 - 05/08/2020
John W Pyatt, 75, Passed away 5/8/2020 with is loving wife Thelma by his side.
He was an accomplished businessman and an avid hunter & trap shooter
He graduated from Myrtle Point High School and attended Oregon State University on a football scholarship, and graduated from Southern Oregon College with honors.
John leaves behind a legacy of his wife Thelma. Five children, Liz, Marc, Kathy, Rick, and Tim. Also had 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one on the way. One brother and 2 sisters.
He will be missed more than we can say. He was greatly loved and loved us all in return. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sat. July 25th at 2:00pm, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1144 Charnelton, Eugene Or, for anyone wishing to attend.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 27 to May 26, 2020