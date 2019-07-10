|
|
John R. Klobas
August 10, 1930 -
June 20, 2019
John often said, "You'll never find another one like me", and how right he was. He was a vibrant man who loved interacting with people and embraced life with gusto. John was born and raised on a "rock pile" farm in Bend Oregon. His parents Pete and Anna Klobas were immigrants from small villages on the Istrian Peninsula on the border of present day Slovenia-Croatia. The language and culture was deeply embedded in his personality. During the Korean conflict in the early 50's after graduating from Bend High School he joined the navy and trained as an electronics technician. After his return he earned degrees from Oregon State and the University of Oregon. In 1968 he began teaching sociology full time at LCC, retiring in 1999. He married Joy Bodtker in 1956 and they had two children. They divorced in 1990. In 1999 he married Nancy Sullivan Beplat. Besides his passion for teaching John loved all things polka. He had a family polka band for many years and was a DJ at KOAC first and then KCST in Florence and KNND in Cottage Grove where he shared his interest in old time music with his many listeners. He is survived by his wife Nancy, his son Eric Klobas of Seattle, WA and his daughter Olga Weddle of Turlock, CA, 3 grandsons, a granddaughter and a great-granddaughter. A celebration of life is being planned for later in the summer.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 10, 2019