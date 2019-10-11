|
John Richard Heinzkill
May 31, 1933 - October 7, 2019
John Richard Heinzkill III – known all his life as Richard – eased peacefully from life on October 7, 2019, at Pete Moore Hospice House, Eugene, OR, after a two-year encounter with kidney cancer.
The first child of John R. Heinzkill. Jr.,and Bernice Avis Hoke Heinzkill. Richard was born in Appleton, WI, on May 31, 1933.
Always a modest youth and adult, Richard was nevertheless a "standout" because of his height: six feet, six inches. People recognized him instantly.
After graduation from St. Mary School in Appleton, he studied at St. John's University, Collegeville, MN, receiving his degree in 1955. First he sampled teaching high-school English, then found success as manager of Conkey's Book Store in Oshkosh, WI. When his father died suddenly, Richard returned to Appleton to oversee the Heinzkill Soap Works, ultimately closing the family business when his mother died two years later. Richard spent several months traveling and studying in Europe, then took a Wisconsin mentor's advice to earn a library degree at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. His first professional job was at the Olin Library of Washington University, St. Louis, MO. Mutual friends there introduced him to Theda Lange, a teacher whose enjoyment of books, music, and art matched his. The two were married on April 8, 1967, in Sharon, PA, and continued their respective positions in St. Louis for only four months. They moved to Eugene, OR, where Richard began his long career as a reference librarian in the university's library. Richard's strong interest in movies also produced a book, an index to movie reviews.
Always in motion, Richard bicycled or walked to work or for exercise, swam and worked out at the YMCA, and went hiking and cross-country skiing with the Obsidians. He energetically gardened at home, convinced the entire block of neighbors to join the city's street tree program, and with Theda "grew" tall native Oregonians, Daniel and Stefanie Bernice. Richard was a very involved member of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection. His interest in geology led to a gubernatorial appointment to the Oregon State Board of Geology Examiners, on which he served two terms. He loved movies, live theater, and opera,and took any opportunity to enjoy performances at local schools and theaters, or as far away as Portland, Ashland, Seattle, and San Francisco.
In September of 2000, Richard retired from the Knight Library, completing thirty-three years of work he'd enjoyed. Retirement was just as busy as work, because there was more time for all of his enthusiasms. When Theda retired a year later, the couple took the first of several trips abroad, with London a favorite destination; any place with gardens, museums, libraries, and interesting architecture attracted the pair. The highlight of retirement years was the birth of their only grandchild in 2012.
Richard is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Theda; by their son Daniel Heinzkill and partner Melissa Evans, and their son ,Theo Heinzkill, all of Portland, OR; by daughter Bernice Heinzkill of Chicago; by sister Mary Heinzkill of Madrid, Spain; by several cousins in the Midwest; and by numerous nieces and nephews in this country and in Europe.
Burial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, October 12, at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 3925 Hilyard Street, Eugene. Private interment will occur a few days later at Rest-Haven Memorial Park, Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019