|
|
John Richard "Dick" Reeves of Creswell, Oregon passed away April, 16, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born in Denver, Colorado to parents John and Pauline (Brigham) Reeves.
John "Dick" Richard Reeves
September 6, 1931 -
April 16, 2019
Following high school, he served in the Army as an MP during the Korean War. He worked at Weyerhaeuser for 32 years. Dick was an avid hunter and also loved fishing and bowling. He married Barbara Nelson in 1969 and they spent the next 50 years together raising 11 children between them. He was involved in the Moose Lodge, serving in various capacities including Governor of Lodge #810 in Cottage Grove. Dick was a lifelong fan of baseball and football, having a special interest in the Seattle Mariners & Oregon Ducks.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons: Clinton, David, Mike, Tim and Jim; daughters: Sylvia, Kathy, and Colleen; and sister Dorothy. He was preceded in death by sons Kelly and Patrick, daughter Theresa grandchildren Holly and Chad, and great-grandson Graham. He is survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 23, 2019