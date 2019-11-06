|
John Robinson
May 5, 1961 - October 16, 2019
John Robinson of Springfield passed away on October 16, 2019, in his home. John is survived by his son Zachary and his older brother Michael Thomas. John attended Sheldon High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He returned to Springfield to work as a truck driver. John passed away six months to the day after the passing of his beloved mother, Eva Robinson. John was a gentle soul in a turbulent world and will be missed.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019