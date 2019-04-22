|
John Leonard Roche died April 11, 2019 from complications of cancer.
John Roche
1947 - 2019
John, the son of Jack and Rainie Roche, was born on March 11, 1947 in Redwood City, California.
John fought hard and never complained or quit thinking of others throughout his difficult fight with cancer. John held out hope until the very end so that he could continue his life with his wife Katy, his family and scores of friends. John passed away with Katy by his side and was surrounded by family and close friends.
John is survived by his wife Katy of Eugene, better known as his "blue eyes" or "Wilma". John and Katy had enjoyed a marriage of almost 37 years and seemed perfectly matched for each other. Their love had early origins; both Katy and John thought the other was cute in their first grade class at St Mary's Catholic School.
John is also survived by 4 children and their spouses. Chris and Kristin Roche of Wilsonville, Tori and Shawn Alderman of Tigard, Kristie Storm of Mill City and Nanette Gilbert of Eugene. John is survived by 9 grandchildren, who all adored their "Gramps" or "Bom Bom". John's siblings include his sister Linda, and her husband Jim Gates of Florence and Wilsonville and his late sister Paula Codding who passed away in 1993.
John attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Eugene before enrolling at Roosevelt Middle School and finally graduating from South Eugene High School where he starred in both football and basketball, graduating in 1965.
John went on to the University of Oregon where he played football for the Ducks and graduated with a degree in education. John used his degree and went on to make an enormous impact on many lives through both teaching and coaching. During a career that spanned over 30 years, John taught and coached at Marshfield, North Eugene, Central Catholic, McKay, Churchill and Wilsonville high schools, as well as Willamette University.
John taught his players perseverance, hard work, strong character values and devotion. What Coach Roche's players learned from John extends far beyond the court; they were life lessons that helped make them better human beings. Aside from John's many coaching accomplishments as a basketball coach, he may be best known as a loved and loving person. John loved laughter, practical jokes and nicknames. John enjoyed beer with lemons, golfing, crabbing, cards, watching his grandkids at sporting events and activities of all kinds, and spending time with Katy and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the John Roche's Athletic Scholarship Fund at Kidsports or the Pete Moore Hospice House. John's family gives a special thanks to Riverbend Hospital for the amazing care and "Our Angels". John will be in our hearts forever! Peace be with you, John Boy. We love you more than words could say.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 5th at 2:00 in the afternoon at MAC Court.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 22, 2019