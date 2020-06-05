John Russell Brooks
1940 - 2020
John Russell Brooks
4/28/1940 - 5/26/2020
Loving father, husband and Papa, John passed away from a long, hard-fought battle with heart disease, his family by his side. A Celebration of Life is not planned at this time. His ashes will be spread by his family at the Oregon Coast, a place he loved. Please access his obituary and sign the guestbook at Musgroves.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
