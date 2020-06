John Russell Brooks4/28/1940 - 5/26/2020Loving father, husband and Papa, John passed away from a long, hard-fought battle with heart disease, his family by his side. A Celebration of Life is not planned at this time. His ashes will be spread by his family at the Oregon Coast, a place he loved. Please access his obituary and sign the guestbook at Musgroves.com Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy