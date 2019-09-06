|
|
John Skoog
November 26, 1919 - September 4, 2019
John (Johnny) Emil Skoog
Johnny was born November 26, 1919 in Eugene, Oregon to Emil and Elsie Skoog and passed way on September 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his Father, Mother and Sister (Evelyn Meduna). Johnny is survived by his niece Linda Weaver and her husband Bob Weaver, and his nephew Raymond Meduna and his wife Darmel Meduna, and numerous great and great/great nieces and nephews.
Johnny grew up near Linslaw, Oregon and graduated from Suislaw High School in 1937. His career started with Western Union in 1946 then Pacific Northwest Bell in 1948. While working Pacific Northwest Bell he met his future wife Florence Smith who also worked for the phone company. They were married in 1948 and later moved to Florence in 1951 and put down roots. Johnny retired from the phone company in 1985 after 37 years of service. Continued to live at the coast until 2012 when he moved to Eugene and became a residence of the Eugene Hotel. Then after some health concerns moved to Fox Hollow Residential Care Community in 2016 where he lived out his life until passing. Johnny enjoyed traveling with his sister and friends by boat, plane, bus, car and train but by far enjoyed the train travel the best to many states. He was member of the Elks(Florence and Eugene) and a life time member of the Free Masons.
A private cryptside service will be held at Rest Haven in Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 6 to Sept. 15, 2019