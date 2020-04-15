|
|
John Solomon Ward
1939 - 2020
John Solomon Ward, 81, of Drain, Oregon passed away April 7, 2020. John was born in Englewood, Kansas to parents Robert and Sarah (Cooper) Ward March 26, 1939. He graduated from Drain Union High School in 1958, and then served in the United States Navy during the Korean War 1959-1963. John married Nancy Joan Withrow September 4, 1962 in Drain, Oregon. He worked as a millworker in Drain and Sutherlin. John enjoyed being in the outdoors, camping with family, hunting, fishing and working on cars. His greatest joy was chasing his grandchildren around. John was a member of the Yoncalla VFW. John is survived by his daughter Teresa (Michael) McFarland of Junction City, OR; son John Ward JR. of Drain, OR; brother James Rolland (Lynda) Ward of Burns, OR; grandchildren Tabbatha (Robert) Rapp, Tony (Whitney) Ward, Kimberly (Cody) McAlester, Kristina McFarland, and Karla McFarland. John is preceded in death by his parents, spouse, 2 brothers, 4 sisters and a grandson Gary. A memorial service will be held at a later date, TBD. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020