John Stroud
12/16/1939 - 6/16/2020
On Tuesday, June 16, 2020 John Randall "Arky" Stroud passed away from advanced lung cancer at the age of 80. His symptoms came on quite rapidly and he died in peace at his home in Springfield, Oregon.
Arky and his family came to Oregon from Arkansas, thus the nickname. They settled in Mapleton and he began 7th grade at Mapleton middle school and graduated from Mapleton High School. It was in school he met Gary Pruett and they became lifelong friends and his close confidante since middle school. Gary spent a lot of time over the years with John telling stories, watching movies and sharing books. His sense of humor and love of practical and not so practical jokes have made for some great stories throughout the years.
He made logging his chosen profession and over the years became known as being quite good at it. He managed several large logging companies on the Oregon coast before going into business for himself. In 1990 John started his own company, Silver Strand Logging based out of Florence, Oregon.
It was during his logging days that he developed a long and cherished friendship with Don Davidson of Davidson Industries. For many years he and Don would meet regularly for breakfast at the Gingerbread Village.
John was preceded in death by his wife Ida Stroud in 2005. He is survived by his three grown children, Kathy Lundquist, Troy Stroud (Kim) and Debby Ellingsen (Bob), 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and his brother Eugene Stroud of Florence, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cascade Health Hospice.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy