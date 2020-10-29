John "Bud" Sumich
10/31/1925 - 10/20/2020
John George "Bud" Sumich of Blachly, OR passed away on October 20, 2020. He was born October 31, 1925, to Ante Sumich and Simica Jakich Sumich.
He was a graduate of Triangle Lake High School class of 1943. Staying on his parent's dairy farm, and working diligently made him successful.
As a dairyman, John earned several O.D.A. Milk Quality Awards. He volunteered and was President of the Board of directors for Lake Creek Rural Fire District, Station One. For years, John also served the community on the T-Lake School Board.
John married Rose "Ann" Megal Aronow in 1985. She had three children from a previous marriage. He was the perfect, loving step-father to Joe, Daniel, and Emily. Joe, Daniel and Emily credit their success to John's steadfast Catholic faith. His honesty, intelligence, tenacity and unassuming character provided an excellent role model for family and friends.
Despite being a paraplegic from a farm accident in 2002, John was able to travel around the world and he was planning a second go-around when health problems emerged. He helped initiate the offering of daily Masses while travelling for the spiritual benefit of the faithful.
John is survived by his nephew Nick Sumich and niece Kelly Cacan, their families, and his sister-in-law Shirley Sumich, plus Ann, his wife of 35 years, his step-children and two step-granddaughters, Elle Rose and Julia Genor, whom he enjoyed joking and playing with. John was predeceased by his parents and a brother Nickolas. He is and, will be, greatly missed. A funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church in Eugene and burial were held October 27. Memorial gifts may be sent to The Red Cross for disaster relief.
