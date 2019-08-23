|
John W Garrelts
August 28, 1962 - October 07, 2016
Today you would have been 57. John W Garrelts passed away at home after a short battle with cancer at the age of 54. A papa, dad, son, brother and friend, he is so loved and missed.
John was born August 28th, 1962 in Springfield Oregon. He enjoyed his free time playing disc golf, fishing, camping and spending quiet time with family.
John was so proud of his children, Jessica, Michael and AJ. He adored his 3 grandchildren, Izaac, Jaxon, Allison, and loves from above, grandchildren Tristan, Cecelia and Mckenzie. His siblings Doris, Karen, Bill and Sherry were the perfect targets for his long list of childhood pranks. He protected and cared for his mother Darlene with the love of a son. His father Ralph passed away in 1994.
John fought hard during his short 7 month battle. He spent time around the campfire with his friends and family, camping, concerts, and celebrations. Today he would say, tell your family you love them. Be kind. Take care of those less fortunate than you. Spend time with family and never be afraid to hug those you love.
Happy Birthday John. Every day you are seen in the clouds and rainbows – we miss you.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 23 to Aug. 28, 2019