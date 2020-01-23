|
John Wade Alford
7/31/1939 - 1/19/2020
John Wade Alford went to be with our lord and savior after a long battle with complications from Parkinsons disease. John was born in Anderson, South Carolina to Rev. Wade Hampton and Claudia Lee Alford. John worked in a cotton mill during high school and later joined the United States Navy and served for four years as a Machinist Mate/2nd Class. John married Kay Alderman in 1960 and moved to Oregon to raise a family with her in 1962. John worked in the wood products industry for Georgia Pacific, and then as a belt mechanic for Munnell & Sherrill and also Goodyear Rubber & Supply. John retired from Goodyear as their operations manager.
John loved to go fishing, camping, boating, and the outdoors. He liked to play golf and watch sports on TV. John attended River Road Baptist Church and was a past member of Whirl-A-Ways square dance club.
John is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Kay Alford, a brother George Alford of Anderson, SC, two sons, Jubal Alford of Eugene, Joram Alford and wife Carol of Junction City, four grandchildren (Jason, Jubal, Nicole, and Crystal), and eight great grandchildren. John is preceded in death by brothers Robert William Alford.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday January 29th from 2:00 to 5:00PM and a memorial service on Thursday January 30th at 1:00PM at West Lawn Memorial Park
