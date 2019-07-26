|
Johnny C. Ozbun
11/22/1938 - 7/24/2019
Johnny Ozbun, a Navy Veteran, died in his home on July 24, 2019, lovingly surrounded by his family as he passed away from cancer.
He is survived by Joann, his adoring wife of 52 years, 5 children and 26 grandchildren.
John loved nature and was physically active all 80 years of his life. He hiked up Mt. Pisgah 4-5 times a week until his cancer treatments began 1 1/2 months ago.
He will be missed by his children Keith, Jamie, Polly, Christy, and Shane as well as his 26 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 28 at 1:30 pm at West Lawn Chapel, 225 S Danebo, Eugene. Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
