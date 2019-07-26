Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Ozbun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny C. Ozbun

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny C. Ozbun Obituary
Johnny C. Ozbun
11/22/1938 - 7/24/2019
Johnny Ozbun, a Navy Veteran, died in his home on July 24, 2019, lovingly surrounded by his family as he passed away from cancer.
He is survived by Joann, his adoring wife of 52 years, 5 children and 26 grandchildren.
John loved nature and was physically active all 80 years of his life. He hiked up Mt. Pisgah 4-5 times a week until his cancer treatments began 1 1/2 months ago.
He will be missed by his children Keith, Jamie, Polly, Christy, and Shane as well as his 26 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 28 at 1:30 pm at West Lawn Chapel, 225 S Danebo, Eugene. Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

logo

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 26 to July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now