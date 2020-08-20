Jon Allis Clark
1950 - 2020
Like a meteor burning bright and fast, Jon Allis Clark illuminated our lives with his intense fire. Jon's light flashed out August 1, 2020, after a recurrence of mantle cell lymphoma. He was 70.
Jon was the ninth of eleven children born in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Clifford Edward Clark and Juanita Terasez Clark. He was a proud member of the Comanche Nation; a great-grandson of Quanah Parker and Weakeah. As a young boy, Jon was given the name "Ekanape" by his kaku.
Jon lived in the Eugene area for more than 35 years. Jon worked as a journeyman painter and carpenter. He fought against hiring inequities and exposed dangerous safety and environmental practices, fearlessly confronting authority and challenging the status quo.
Jon treasured his family, but his love of Sooner football bordered on obsession. He enjoyed pow wows and became a master craftsman of moccasins, fans and bustles. Jon liked to welcome young dancers into the circle and help them assemble regalia.
In 2002, Jon was honored as the head man dancer at the Quanah Parker reunion in Cache, Oklahoma. He was inducted into the Comanche Little Ponies that same weekend.
Jon is survived by his wife and sidekick of 37 years, Elaine J. Rhoades; their beloved daughter, Amanda Mary Clark (Joshwa Whitelightning); grandsons, Quanah Durwin and Victor Marcellus Whitelightning; brothers, Louis, Benjamin, Mark, Clifford and Edward; sisters, Geneva Bishop and Elsie Gale Sanford; Wanda Ann; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Mary and Honey.
When travel permits, Jon's ashes will be released atop Mt. Scott in Comanche County, Oklahoma. There will be no services at this time, as Jon would not have us gather during the pandemic.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy