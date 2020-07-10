Jon Ankeny
May 30, 1938 - June 19, 2020
Jon Ankeny was born May 30, 1938 in Fertile, Minnesota to Joseph Ankeny and Ruthe (Thomas) Ankeny. He died June 19, 2020 at the age of 82. He had a delightful sense of humor. Many years ago after reading another man's obituary with the cause of death as "acute numerical ascension", he said that was exactly how he would die. When his number was up. And so he did.
Jon moved with his family to Oregon in 1945. He graduated Eugene High School in 1956. He served in the USAF as a Radar Operator in Montana from 1956 to 1960. He married Elizabeth Gaskill Ankeny is 1959 in Eugene. After completing his enlistment they moved back to Oregon and bought land in Coburg and built their home where they lived for over fifty years.
After completing Plumbing Apprenticeship schooling at LCC, he became a self employed plumbing contractor for over twenty years until retirement in 2000. He accepted his diagnosis of Parkinson's disease with grace and dignity and never lost his sense of humor.
In his younger years he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He spent many happy times with his sons, friends, and family fishing in British Columbia. He also loved gardening, tending his small hazelnut orchard, helping friends with their plumbing problems, restoring his 1952 Ford, reading, walking, and playing cards, especially with grandkids.
Jon was a good son, brother, husband, dad, father-in-law, grandpa, friend, and neighbor. He was an all around good guy and he will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-laws: Mark of Springfield, OR, Todd and Julie of Lancaster, California, and Scott and Julie of Abiquiu, New Mexico, and his six grandchildren, Mike, Jonathan, Zachary, Sean, Nathan, and Stephanie, and one great grandson, Steven.
He is also survived by his siblings: Joel and Rita, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, Elizabeth, his parents, his brother James in 1995, his brother Jeff in 2019, and his grandson Brandon in 2013.
His care in entrusted to Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish donations may be made to Parkinson's Resources of Oregon, 3975 Mercantile Dr., Suite 154, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 or Northwest Parkinson's Foundation at nwpf.o
