Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Jose Gonzales

Jose Gonzales Obituary
Jose Gonzales
November 10,1929 - March 9, 2020
World War II Korean Veteran honorably discharged. Jose had multiple military achievements including the Purple Heart for his dedicated service.
He worked at Spreckels Sugar Co. as a Plant Supervisor for 18 years before relocating to Eugene, Oregon.
Son of Ms. Victoria Gonzales and Max Gonzales.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Tina Gonzales. 7 children- Oralia, Juanita, Refujio, Pablo, Anita, Hermelinda and Elodia, 21 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
It has been a great loss as he has been a light in all of the lives he has touched including all extended family, friends and neighbors...
Therefore, we shall keep the hope of God's promise to see each other again, John 5:28-29.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Salinas, California at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
