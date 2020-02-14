|
Jose Ortega
03-19-1962 - 01-16-2020
Jose Luis Ortega died January 16, 2020 at the age of 57 following a valiant 4-year battle with chondrosarcoma cancer.
Born March 19, 1962 in Colima Colima, Mexico to Antonio Ortega Cortes and Teresa Ramirez Ornelas, the 12th of 13 children. He married Franki Surcamp on May 6, 1992. Jose was proud of his Mexican heritage, and also proud to become an American citizen on August 11, 2017.
Jose was an amazing son, brother, uncle, husband, father, abuelo, and friend. He will be remembered as a jokester. Jose lived life to the fullest, and hated conflict! He always had a positive outlook and never let life bring him down.
Jose worked for Rosboro Lumber the last 17 years and was a bakery manager for Safeway prior to that. He was an avid bicyclist in his free time.
Jose is survived by his wife Franki; son Josh Ortega and grandson Hayden Ortega of Eugene; son Matthew Ortega and grandson Blake Peroutka of Portland; sisters Luisa Ramirez and Lupe Ortega of Colima Mexico; Uncle Sergio Barajas of Rialto CA; extended family and friends. He will truly be missed.
No services will be held per Jose's wishes. A celebration of life will be in the following months.
In lieu of flowers, please put a memory of Jose in the Register Guard guest book.
