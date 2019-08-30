|
|
Joseph A. Callaway
Joseph, "Joe" passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 14th, 2019, following a three year battle with cancer. He was 59. Joe was born October 5, 1959 in Fort Lewis, WA, to parents William and Natsuko Callaway He grew up in Moxee and Tacoma, Washington, but as an adult, Oregon became home.
Joe was living in Eugene when, in 2011, he met Kimberly, a divorced mother of three. The couple married in August of 2012.
For over 32 years, Joe worked as an optician, running optical labs and making eyeglasses. It was a career he was well suited for and loved.
Full of creative ideas, his free time was often spent working on projects, everything from home improvements, to wood working, landscaping, and building.
He was both an Oregon Duck and Washington Husky fan. He enjoyed golf, fishing, classic cars, sci-fi novels, superhero movies, and had a special affection for dogs.
Joe will be greatly missed by many, including surviving family members: Wife: Kimberly Callaway, Junction City, OR. Sisters: Mary Acevedo, Prosser, WA, Helen Estep, Lebanon, OR, and Patricia Galindo, Orange, CA. Brother: William Callaway, Pasco, WA. Three stepchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration Of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, September 7th, 3:00pm at the family's home. 987 Elm St, Junction City, OR, 97448.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019