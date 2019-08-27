|
Joseph "Al" Bouley
09/11/1930 - 08/24/2019
Joseph Al Bouley, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Friend, passed away August 24th, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends in Eugene, Oregon.
Al was born September 11, 1930 in Millinockett, ME, to Joseph and Isabelle Bouley, the oldest of six children. He graduated from Stearns High School in 1947 where his passion for sports was realized early as he excelled in all sports and was the only one in his class that lettered in every sport.
He joined the Navy in 1947 and served honorably for 4 years. He was fortunate to be stationed where he could play baseball and basketball and his teams played against the best teams in the county in the Navy, Army and Marines.
Al was passionate about many things in life and would tell everyone how it was love at first sight when he met Marie Wilson and they we married August 16, 1952.
His love of his country, dedication to its ideals, and pride in what it stands for remained incredibly strong throughout his life.
During Al's life he enjoyed the many family dinners celebrating every holiday as well as family birthdays and anniversaries.
Al is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Isabelle Bouley; brothers: Gerald and Patrick; and sisters: Anne Marie, Ethel and Barbara.
He is survived by his wife, Marie; his sons: Robert, William Ralph and David; grandsons Christopher, and Joseph; granddaughters: Bonnie Brittany, and Bethany; great-grandkids Aron, Haylee, Gabriel, Celene, Devon, and Angel.
A cheerful demeanor, a good heart, and compassion towards others, made Al's life long and full and happy.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019