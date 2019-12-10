Home

Joseph C. Kiley


1934 - 2019
Joseph C. Kiley
7/1/1934 - 12/5/2019
In loving memory of Joseph Clare Kiley. Born in Bismarck, North Dakota, Joe was a US Navy veteran, longtime employee of United Airlines in Los Angeles, and beloved custodian for the children and staff at St. Paul Parish School in Eugene. Survived by his wife of 65 years, Martha; his children Michael, Kathi, and Georgia; his grandchildren Adrianna, Joshua, Alexandra, Andrew, Sarah, Katerina, Rachel, Elizabeth, Izaak, River and Cosmo; his great grandchildren Taylor, Harper, Piper, and Isabella. Joe brought joy into every life he touched, including all the dogs he loved especially his beloved pups Cami and Skippy, and he lives on in our hearts. A donation may be made in his name in lieu of flowers to Pete Moore Hospice House in Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -