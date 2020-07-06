Joseph Capshaw
2/17/35 - 6/28/20
Joseph (Joe) Capshaw was born February 17, 1935 to E. Joseph Capshaw and M. Estelle (Capshaw) Standridge. Joe passed peacefully June 28, 2020 at the age of 85.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Alice Faye, and his brother Boyd,
Joe is survived by 3 daughters Anglia Estagin, Margaret Capshaw, and Teresa Armstrong, 4 siblings, 5 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
Joe enjoyed spending time with family and friends telling stories, laughing, and if you were lucky his own brand of wisdom.
Joe was deeply loved and will be missed by all that knew him.
