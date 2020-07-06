1/2
Joseph Capshaw
2035 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Capshaw
2/17/35 - 6/28/20
Joseph (Joe) Capshaw was born February 17, 1935 to E. Joseph Capshaw and M. Estelle (Capshaw) Standridge. Joe passed peacefully June 28, 2020 at the age of 85.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Alice Faye, and his brother Boyd,
Joe is survived by 3 daughters Anglia Estagin, Margaret Capshaw, and Teresa Armstrong, 4 siblings, 5 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
Joe enjoyed spending time with family and friends telling stories, laughing, and if you were lucky his own brand of wisdom.
Joe was deeply loved and will be missed by all that knew him.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 6 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved