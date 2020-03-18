|
Joseph Chernek
March 15, 1924 - March 11, 2020
After 95 years (He would only admit to 59), "Grandpa Joe" received a new assignment from his Lord and Master. It comes with a huge irrevocable sign on bonus and a well-deserved reunion with beloved family and friends he has not seen for a long time. On March 11, 2020 he slipped peacefully into eternity at the home of his daughter Nancy Killen in Eugene, Oregon who was with him at his side. Death was from age related causes. Joseph Chernek was born 03/15/1924 in Natrona, Pennsylvania to father Matush Chernek and mother Amelia Tomka. He served honorably in the U.S. Army Air Corp in WWII and was stationed in the Pacific theatre; New Guinea, Philippines, Korea, and Japan. After WWII he served in the Korean occupation. He transferred to the USAF and served at several stateside bases. After retiring from the military, he worked for the federal government at West Point, New York and accrued forty years of federal service.He married Ann B. McLaughlin on October 5, 1949. He showed the true content of his character by caring for Ann for thirteen years after her stroke until her death and raising their four children as well.He had many interest; including gardening, yard sales, cooking, playing cards, polka music, collecting watches and clocks, and reading cookbooks and woodworking magazines. He loved telling jokes, some that could be appreciated by all ages! He cheered his favorite football teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Army (West Point). He was quick to strike up a conversation with anyone who would give him an ear and their smile. He was known for catering weddings and clam bakes with his children working by his side. He loved making "gourmet" dinners for the dogs, and their size attested they rarely missed a meal. He was a resident of New Windsor, New York, after which he headed west to Eugene, Oregon. Upon arriving in Eugene, he found a new passion for riding his blue big beach cruiser bicycle complete with motor, of course, wearing his WWII cap, to the local Bi Mart and Fred Meyer stores (many thanks to all the kind employees at the Santa Clara stores.) He rode his bicycle well into his nineties.He left many wonderful memories for his family; a quick wit, an infectious smile, his generosity, but perhaps the most meaningful were his endearing philosophies:
•Never throw away anything because it can always be repaired (He was raised during the great depression)
•Everyday you wake up is a good day
•Save your money for a rainy day
And we can never forget his funny jokes:
"Do you think it will work?" "What?" "Air brakes on a jackass!"
"Did you hear the news?" "What news?" "It ain't out yet!"
You will be sorely missed but never forgotten. A loving dad, father-in-law, grandpa, and great grandpa. Dad was our side kick who went everywhere with us. He was never a respecter of persons. No matter if it was a doctor or a grocery clerk or a young friend of ours, he would engage them in a conversation of his past experiences as compared to today's culture. Everyone loved Grandpa Joe, even the busy plumbers and electricians who paused to listen to his stories as they worked on our house. He was preceded in death by siblings Ludwig Chernek, John Chernek, Amelia Benik, Mary Jane Graham, Wilma Fuska, Emma Okopal, Emil Sosovicka, his wife Ann, his first born son Joseph Michael, and his companion Alice Menga. Those who he left behind, waiting for the glorious reunion are son Wayne Chernek (Sue) and grandson Joseph and Peter of Newburgh, NY, son Paul Chernek of Holy Hill, FL, daughter Nancy Killen (Chip), and grandchildren Edwin and Bridget, and great granddaughters Ashleigh and Elena Marie (Little Boss) of Eugene, Oregon.Surviving siblings are Ann Beigay, Helen Brander, Robert (Sandy) Sosovicka, numerous nieces and nephews.
Memberships: American Legion Post #1796 New Winsor, NY
Lifetime Member VFW Post #3965 Springfield, OR
Elks Lodge #2145 Springfield, OR.
The family wishes to thank the following providers who made Dad's office visits something to look forward to: Charles Zachem, D.O., Dr. Jae H, Lee, Melissa Manson, DPM, Dr. Leslie Smoluch, and Dr. Emma Junior (Ret.)
Thank you to the following memorable occasions with Grandpa Joe: Janice and Bob Coty, Ashley Crawford, Julie Penton, Molly Bedortha, MaryAnn Reilly, David Lux (Doc), Amber Major, Renie Walker, and Jessica Tower.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions to Cascade Health Solutions, Hospice, 2650 Suzanne Way, Suite 200, Eugene, OR 97408. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield, Oregon. Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
