Joseph Collins
08/09/1938 - 12/31/2019
Joseph William Collins was born to Marvin and Merilda Collins on August 9, 1938 in Washington D.C.. He was the youngest of five siblings. He is survived by his brother Richard, his four children, Christine, Vincent (wife Laurie), Laurie (husband Dave) and Darren, as well as his seven grandchildren.
As a young man, he served in the Marine Corps and the Navy, where he was stationed in several places including Japan. When he was released, he moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where he met his wife Kathy. There he attended the University of New Mexico, where he received a BA degree in education.
After graduation, he moved his family to California, where he taught high school English for 25 years. During this time, he earned his MA degree in English.
In 1984, he realized one of his dreams and became a published author of the book Atari Color Graphics: A Beginner's Workbook.
After he retired, he moved to Eugene, Oregon where he enjoyed walking the mall, reading his books, and visiting with his friends.
But most of all, he loved his family, and enjoyed showing them around Oregon.
Memorial services will be held in Sacramento, where his family resides.
