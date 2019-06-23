Home

Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Joseph Grosso

Joseph Grosso Obituary


Joseph Grosso
1946 - 2019

Joseph "Joe" Grosso of Eugene died June 16 of cardiac arrest. He was 72. Family members and friends will miss Joe's wry humor, skeptical outlook, generous heart, and commitment to economic and social justice.

A native New Yorker, Joe moved to Eugene in 1980. He was the son of Amato Grosso and Assunta Vitiello Grosso, both deceased, and grew up in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn and Far Rockaway, Queens. After US Army service in South Korea, 1967-1968, Joe attended Brooklyn College. He worked as a draftsman, taxicab driver, teacher, youth outreach worker, recreation programmer and manager, and childcare nutrition specialist. Joe was a born organizer, active in numerous political and community campaigns. He also was a crack athlete, playing softball for many years with the Amazon Irregulars.

With his former wife, Keli Osborn, Joe reared two sons who love and miss him very much: Michael Osborn-Grosso of Washington, DC, and Matthew Osborn-Grosso of Eugene. Additional survivors include his siblings in New York: Elaine Larkin, Commack; Martin Grosso (Lucille), Brooklyn; and James Grosso (Arthur), Manhattan; and extended family.

Those wishing to honor Joe's memory are invited to contribute time, money and other resources to organizations serving children and families. To share condolences or to learn about a memorial open house in Eugene on June 30, please email: [email protected]

Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 23, 2019
