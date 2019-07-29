|
Joseph "Joe" Halbert
1925 - 2019
Joe Halbert of Springfield OR passed away July 24, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born in Throckmorton, Texas on September 17, 1925 to Charles Pinkney and Mattie Gentry Halbert.
Joe attended Oklahoma State University and played on the basketball team which won the NCAA championship in 1945 and 1946. Joe married Mary Lee Awtrey on May 30, 1948 and they both graduated from Oklahoma State University the following day.
In 1965, Joe and Mary Lee ventured out West to look for teaching jobs as wages were much higher than in Oklahoma. They ended up at Mohawk High School in Marcola where Joe taught science and coached basketball for 18 years while Mary Lee taught Home Economics. The kids that Joe coached were hardworking, talented and extremely coachable. They won so many games that simply hearing the name "Mohawk Indians" struck fear in the hearts of their competition.
In his retirement years, Joe always raised about twenty head of cattle - being a farmer at heart. He enjoyed getting out and about each day to the various pastures along the McKenzie Hwy where he kept the cows - visiting people along the way.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lee who passed away in 2011. Survivors include a son, Bob Halbert of Cottage Grove; two daughters, Janie Boals of Springfield and Kathy McCollum of Sacramento CA; five grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church at 1162 B Street, Springfield OR on Saturday, August 17 at 11 am.
Services in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 29 to Aug. 4, 2019