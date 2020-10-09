Joseph Strub
June 13, 1923 - October 1, 2020
Joseph "Joe" Leo Strub, Jr. 97, passed away on October 1, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 13, 1923 to Joseph and Gladys (Langlie) Strub. He was the oldest of four children.
Joe graduated from Minnesota State Teachers College High School in May, 1941 then worked as an apprentice printer with the Fargo Forum, the newspaper where his career as a printer had its start. He joined the U. S. Navy, in November 1942 and served in the South Pacific Theater as Torpedoman's Mate on the USS Dixie during WWII.
After the war he married Elizabeth (Betty) Theresa Nowak on November 26, 1947. Together they moved to Eugene Oregon where Joe worked 38 years as a printer for the Eugene Register Guard. During this time Joe also rejoined the Naval Reserve, retiring after 20 years of service with the rank of Chief Petty Officer and cross rating from Torpedoman's Mate to Lithographer.
Joe gave back to his community by serving at times as the president of the local Labor Union, and a volunteer for Hospice and St. Vincent de Paul. While employed at the Eugene Register Guard he was also a United Way Loaned Executive. Joe was preceded in death by his wife Betty, his parents, brother Glenn, and sisters Phyllis and Patricia. He is survived by his children, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A 11:00 a.m. funeral mass will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Eugene.
