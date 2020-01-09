|
Joseph William Lashway
Joseph W. Lashway, a career educator and leader in the Lane County Democratic Party for more than 40 years, passed peacefully in Lacey, Washington on December 9. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Lashway, his children Lee (Deanna), Patricia, John (Lidia) and Lori (Sherise), and his grandchildren Lindsey, Patrick, Erin, Olivia, and Collin.
A tireless advocate for education and opportunity for all, Joe held leadership positions in local, state, and national education bodies that promoted school legislation, including the Oregon Education Association where he served as Chair. As a member of the National Education Association he made frequent trips to Washington, D.C. to meet with national leaders. Joe played key roles in campaigns for office-holders that included Ted Kulongoski, Peter DeFazio, Jim Redden, Don Wilner, Ron Eachus, Jimmy Carter and Walter Mondale, and others.
Joe was a life-long student of American history and traveled the backroads of 49 states (no doubt he has now added Nebraska to complete that list). He traveled extensively across Canada and Mexico and had a special bond with the outdoors of Montana, Oregon, and Arizona. He enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren in their various pursuits and was an enthusiast of baseball, golf, and University of Oregon sports.
As a school superintendent and principal for nine years, preceded by 26 years as an instructor at the elementary, secondary, and university levels, Joe had an impact on countless lives. He inspired, and was inspired by, people seeking growth and contribution to their communities. The oldest of eight children in Depression era Montana, Joe served in the Navy during World War II, and later earned academic degrees from the University of Great Falls, University of Montana, and Eastern Michigan University.
Joe and Betty relocated to Lacey, Washington in 2006 to be closer to their daughters, and he was very active in the Panorama community. A special thank you to the caregivers and staff of the Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center in Lacey, Washington, who supported Joe and his family the past three years with exceptional compassion and care.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020