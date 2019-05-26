|
|
Josephine Phair Anderson of Eugene, Oregon passed away on May 25, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born in Portland, Oregon to William John Phair and Ethel Manning Phair on December 19, 1925. The youngest of five girls, Jo spent all but the last seven years of her life living in Springfield. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1943. On July 31, 1948 she was married to Carl Anderson. They were married 63 years until his death in 2011. They were parents to two daughters. Jo was a career woman, in addition to being an excellent homemaker. She worked in the advertising and display departments of J.C. Penney Co. and Kaufman Bros. in downtown Eugene during much of the 1950s and 1960s. In the late '60s she became the bookkeeper at Springfield High School and in the early '70s began her career as Administrative Assistant in the Flight Tech department of Lane Community College, where she worked until her retirement in 1986.
Josephine Phair Anderson
1925 - 2019
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Jo was also an accomplished cook and seamstress. She loved to entertain, holding many casual dinners and card games with family friends.
She will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind, including: daughters Liza Stucky (Bob), Anne Gordon (Ron), granddaughter Erin VanDehey, grandson Gus Gordon, great-grandson Kell VanDehey, and many devoted nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl, sisters Jane, Marian, Ruth, and Lois, and many friends.
Per Jo's request, a family party will be held to celebrate her life. Jo was a member of the First Baptist Church of Springfield. In lieu of flowers, donations to First Baptist Church of Springfield or the Eugene Mission would be very much appreciated. Jo's family would like to extend many thanks to the staff and her friends at the Eugene Hotel Retirement Community for making the last years of her life so comfortable and enjoyable.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 26, 2019