Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
by appointment only at Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S. Danebo Ave.
Eugene, OR
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Please call ahead of time to schedule your viewing appointment 541-686-2818
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
live streamed on The Musgrove Facebook page
at 12:00 pm following the viewing.
Josephine Voigt


1921 - 2020
Josephine Voigt Obituary
Josephine Voigt
4/11/1921 - 3/28/2020
JUNCTION CITY – Edith Josephine (March) Voigt of Alvadore passed away peacefully the morning of March 28, 2020, just 14 days short of her 99th birthday. Her daughter, Marilyn Anderson, and granddaughter, Kathy Ottovich, were by her side.
Josephine was born April 11, 1921, in Eugene, OR to Samuel Edmon (Ed) March and Clella Cecil (Caley) March. She grew up on the March family farm in the Danebo area, and began her education at Danebo Elementary School. She graduated from Eugene High School in 1939 and attended Eugene Vocational School. There she met her husband to be, Robert (Bob) Voigt. Bob and Josephine were married on Nov. 26, 1942, beginning 61 years of marriage. They were blessed with two children.
Josephine worked at the Eugene Water & Electric Board for 38 years before retiring in 1978. Her interests included sewing, embroidery, cooking, reading, gardening, scrapbooking, camping, and traveling with Bob throughout the West.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her parents, her sister Vivian Fairbanks, her brother Keith March, and her grandson Robert (Rob) Voigt.
Survivors include a son, Lynn Voigt; a daughter, Marilyn Anderson; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, due to social distancing requirements. A visitation, by appointment only, will be held at Musgrove Family Mortuary 225 S. Danebo Ave. Eugene, OR on Friday, April 10th from 10.00 am-11:15 am. Please call ahead of time to schedule your viewing appointment 541-686-2818. A Graveside will be live streamed on The Musgrove Facebook page at 12:00 pm following the viewing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethesda Lutheran Church.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
