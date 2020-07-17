Joshua Noonan
10/8/96 - 7/2/20
Our beloved Joshua Patrick Raymond Noonan, passed away on July 2, 2020
Josh was born on October 8, 1996. He graduated from Sheldon HS in 2015. He was 23 years old and was living in the suburbs of San Diego, CA. Working as a preschool teacher in Oceanside, CA. He was a gifted teacher.
Josh was charismatic, fun, kind and compassionate to people from all different walks of life. He loved teaching preschool children. His passion was evident early on, when he began to work in the Pre-School at Thurston High School. From there Josh continued his journey as an educator and his favorite age to teach was 4 and 5 year old's. Some might say he was a child whisperer as many of his students were drawn to him. In addition to teaching he loved Disney, the beach, martial arts (achieved a black belt in Tae Kwon Do), CrossFit, corgis, German shepherds, sushi, and recently surfing.
He left this earth long before his time. He will be missed deeply by so many. We want to honor Joshua by remembering what he brought all of us through his passion and the authentic way he lived life.
Joshua is survived by, father, David Noonan, mother, Tanya Clark, brother Ian Noonan, stepmom, Tammy Noonan, grandparents Paul and Marti Noonan, nana, Marsha Huntley, grandpa, Richard Clark, his uncle and aunt Stephen and Heather Noonan, and cousins Keegan & Reilly Noonan.
