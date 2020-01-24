Home

Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Joy M. Goble


1922 - 2020
Joy M. Goble Obituary
Joy M. Goble
May 26, 1922 - January 9, 2020
Joy M. Goble passed away at the age of 97 in Eugene, Oregon, on January 9, 2020, of age-related causes. Born in Joplin, Montana, on May 26, 1922. She and family moved to Oregon in 1927. She attended school in Washington, graduating from Woodland High School in 1938. She married Wilbur M. Goble in 1938 and raised their family in the Ariel, WA, Coos Bay and Mapleton, OR areas. Joy was a stay-at-home Mom thoroughly enjoying her family. Especially her grandchildren in her later years. She and Wilbur enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling before Wilbur passed away in 1995. She is survived by 2 daughters; Shirley Daly (Chum) of Salem, OR and Darlene Payne (Dennis) of Veneta, OR; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A private internment was held with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, 2020
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, 2020
