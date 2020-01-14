|
Joy Miner
December 30, 1931 - November 20, 2019
Joy Lovelle (Southward) Miner passed away on November 20 from complications from Diabetes, at home with her family by her side.
She was born December 30, 1931 in Eugene Oregon to Charles Southward and Velma (Williams) Southward. She was part of the first class to attend Kelly Middle School where she was part of the rally team and got to help pick the pilot mascot. She then attended Eugene High School where she met her husband Douglas "Gene" Miner. She married Gene Miner in 1951 and started their family in Eugene. Gene Miner worked in sales and eventually started their family business, Miners Graduate Services, where Joy helped when not caring for the house and their four children. In her free time she enjoyed spending time with her high school reunion group that meet regularly and sharing picture and stories of the past with her family.
She is survived by her son Doug Miner and his wife Shirley of Eugene, a daughter Velma Hardy and her husband Brant of Eugene, a daughter Linda Parrott of Beaverton and a daughter Kathy Bruce of Eugene. She has 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 25th at 3:00 pm at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 255 Maxwell Road, Eugene, OR 97404.
