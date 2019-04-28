|
Joy Miller Woodard, a long-time Cottage Grove resident and wonderful wife, mother and philanthropist, died on April 3, 2019 in Eugene of old age. She was 95 years old.
Joy Woodard
1924 - 2019
Joy was born on January 25, 1924, to Andrew and Hazel Miller in Nashville, Tennessee. At the age 4 Joy, mom and dad moved to southern California where Joy's dad Andy opened a pharmacy. The family settled in Santa Monica where Joy attended Santa Monica schools, graduating from Santa Monica high school in 1941.
Joy married Carlton (Cart) Woodard on November 30, 1944 at the marine chapel at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina. During their early married years when Cart was serving in the US Marine Corps, they lived in Camp Lejeune, Quantico, Virginia, and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
With the end of World War II, the couple returned to California with Cart and Joy both attending the University of Southern California. Joy was president of her Alpha Chi Omega sorority; president of Mortarboard, Senior Women's Honorary Society; a member of Amazons and chosen Outstanding Girl Leader; treasurer of the Associated Women Students; Phi Beta vice-president; Alpha Pi Alpha Honorary Society member and freshman orientation captain. Joy was included in Who's Who among American college students. Joy graduated Cum Laude in 1945 from USC with a BA in fine arts.
Joy and Cart moved to Cottage Grove in 1947 with Cart going to work for the Woodard family business; the Woodard lumber company. Cottage Grove was to be Joy and Cart's home for the next 65 years. During that time Joy raised three sons - Kim, Kris and Casey - and took part in social and civic affairs and in the family's philanthropic work.
A professional watercolor artist, animal lover, hostess, seamstress, golfer, philanthropist, world traveler, great cook, fashionista and longtime Oregon Duck fan she was someone who just made the world a more beautiful place with everything she touched. Joy many times mentioned that "if it didn't move, she would paint it" which she did. Joy was a member of the Oregon and Hawaii Watercolor Society.
Joy was one of a kind and had an enormous giving spirit. She was close to her faith and a member of the Presbyterian Church in Cottage Grove for decades. As a mother, grandmother and great grandmother she was an example of grace and class with a quick wit and hilarious sense of humor. She always said that her love of painting and music carried her through the ups and downs of life.
Joy's civic service included serving as a den mother for the Boy Scouts of America; president of the Cottage Grove Hospital Auxiliary, president of the Parent Teacher Association, a member of PEO and a board member of the Woodard Family Foundation.
Joy is survived by her three sons, Kim (Becky) of Tucson, AZ; Kris (Paige) and Casey (Cyd) Woodard, both of Eugene; grandchildren Dena McCoy, Andrew Woodard, Joy bridgens, Tyson Woodard, Tia Woodard and Julie Woodard, and great grandchildren Kade, Ava, Brett, Cameron, Emma and Oceanna. Joy always saw the best in people and continued to be a wonderful inspiration to many who knew her. Family was everything to and her home was the site for many happy gatherings.
A memorial service in Joy's honor will be held on May 5, 2019 at the Cottage Grove Presbyterian Church at 3 PM.
