Joyce Anderson
1937 - 2020
Joyce Anne Ford Anderson died Friday, October 30, at Waterford Grand Memory Care from complications of Alzheimer's disease of nearly sixteen years' duration. She was born January 18, 1937 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the daughter of Leonard and Anne (Swanson) Ford. She was always extremely proud of her second generation Swedish ancestry. Her childhood was spent in Mankato, Minnesota where her father was a Chemistry Professor at Mankato State College.
She graduated from Mankato High School and Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota. She played saxophone in the concert band, and was an accomplished actress. In 1967, she achieved a Masters Degree in Math Education from the University of Oregon. She taught Chemistry and Math in Richfield, Minnesota, Spokane, Washington, and Portland, Oregon at the high school level.
Joyce had an even (some would say "sweet") temperament along with a robust sense of humor and a sparkling laugh. She treated all with respect and dignity regardless of status. She was a good wife, mother, daughter, sister, and a friend to many.
She was a longstanding, participating member of Central Lutheran Church, and also a member of the League of Women Voters, the Junior League of Eugene, and the Lane County Medical Society Auxiliary. She had many good friends in bridge, tennis and book club groups. Two groups stand out particularly: a group of Eugene friends that met monthly for lunch and bridge for nearly forty years, and who were called "Big Bridge" by the family; and a group of old friends from Mankato High School who met yearly for a reunion and who referred to themselves as "Scarlet Women" (school color, not otherwise).
Joyce is survived by her husband, Dick, of 62 years of Eugene; son Paul Anderson (Melinda Neu), daughter Kristin Anderson (Jack Chaney), beloved granddaughters Elsa Neu and Britta Lee Anderson, all of Portland; sister Dr. Barbara Olson of Plymouth, Minnesota; and daughter-in-law Nancy Bell of Moscow, Idaho. Her eldest son, Mark, died of colon cancer last December.
Internment will be at the Central Lutheran Church Columbarium. Remembrances can be sent to the Central Lutheran Church Foundation or Womenspace, PO Box 50127, Eugene, OR 97405.
