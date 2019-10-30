|
Joyce Beverly (Poull) Metcalf
October 6, 1928 - October 22, 2019
Joyce Beverly (Poull) Metcalf of Eugene, OR passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the age of 91 with her three daughters at her side. She died of age related causes.
Joyce, born Oct. 6, 1928 to Kenneth and Jeanetta (Lintott) Poull in Aurora, Ill, moved to Muncie, Indiana as a child. She graduated Muncie Central High School and moved with her family to Eugene, OR shortly after.
After moving to Eugene, she met and married H. William (Bill) Metcalf in 1958. They were married 59 years when he preceded her in death in 2007.
Joyce was mother to Kay (Metcalf) Klang, Portland, OR., Peggy (Metcalf) Palak (Larry) of Ventura, CA, Loretta (Metcalf) Ross, (Bill) fo Ellensburg, WA, and Jonathan Metcalf of Eugene, OR. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, John Poull, and sister, Jean Poull.
Joyce was a consummate homemaker, leading 4-H groups for her daughters, forever teaching the art of sewing. She was a Photographic Retoucher for several local photography studios in the days before computer technology.
She received the "Volunteer of the Century" award from Skipworth Detention Home for her dedicated teaching of sewing to the young people there.
She received the Volunteer of the Year award for her work with NAMI.
Her most prized recognition was receiving her Fellow status with the International Guild of Miniature Artisans (IGMA), for her sculptured miniature dolls.
She was also a longtime member of the National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts as she created many miniature masterpieces.
Joyce leaves behind her three daughters, one son, as well as 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Her memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church, 1050 E. 23rd, Eugene, OR, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, Joyce would love donations to the International Guild of Miniature Artisans or N.A.M. I. of Lane County.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019