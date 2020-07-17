Joyce Bour
2/21/1927 - 7/14/2020
Joyce Emma Bertha Bour, 93 from Eugene, Oregon died July 14, 2020 at home due to natural causes. She was born February 21, 1927 in Sheboygan, WI to Edward and Lillian Grams who had a total of 6 children, Donald, The Twins, Joyce, Joan, and Jerome.
Joyce lived at home taking care of her nieces and nephew, while working as a bank teller, until she met her husband Clarence Henry "Bud" Bour on Memorial weekend 1950, in which they had a whirlwind courtship and was married on July 5, 1950. She would always relate the story that she had made two dates for the same night with two different GI's thinking neither would show, when Bud called asking which guys she was going to the dance with, her reply was "I guess you since you called" and from there the love began. She resided in Wisconsin until Bud was released from the service and then they came to settle in Eugene, Oregon. There were a few moves after that to California, back to Oregon multiple times due to Bud's work transferring him back and forth. After the passing of Bud in 1980 she moved to Eugene, Oregon until her death. She had a superstition about planting bulb flowers. She said every time she did, Bud would get transferred again to a new city. So, after the first three moves or so, she no longer planted them. She loved working in her yard and had great pride in her home and yard. She was an avid bowler up until her mid-sixties. She then changed to playing cards with a group of gals until all but her was left. Every day she would do the Jumble in the paper to keep her mind sharp, which it did up until the end. She loved to spend time with her family and enjoyed when everyone was gathered, especially the holidays.
Joyce is survived by her Son, Gary Bour 63, Daughter Marsha Bour, 54, grandsons Nathaniel Bour (Lynda), BJ Landers and granddaughter Courtney Zeek (Josiah), she had 5 great grandsons Anthony, Caleb, Logan, Gabe, Joab whom she was very proud of, and multiple nieces and nephew that she kept in contact with over the years.
She was preceded by death January 21, 1980 husband Clarence Henry "Bud" Bour, by The Twins, her brother Jerome Grams, sister Joan Berchem, and brother Donald Grams.
She will be cremated and placed at Willamette Nation Cemetery in Portland, Oregon with her husband Bud Bour.
