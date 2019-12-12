|
|
Joyce D. Blake
1920-2019
Joyce D. Blake passed comfortably in Eugene, Oregon on November 26, 2019. She had a long, varied and productive life. Born and raised in New Plymouth, Idaho, over the years she was a nurse, social worker, and real estate broker. Joyce was married to Delbert E. Blake for sixty-five years and they lived in seven western states. She is survived by son Archie E. Blake, daughter Erlene J. Blake, daughter-in-law Georgi S. Blake, grand daughter Jessica Dugan and grand son-in-law Robert Dugan. When asked by a stranger the day before she died what the secret to her long life was, Joyce replied "Think only good thoughts". Good enough Joyce, good enough.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019