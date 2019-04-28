|
Joyce Elaine Bruce Joyce passed away at the age of 88. She was born in Devil's Lake, North Dakota. Her mother brought Joyce and her three siblings to Eugene when Joyce was a preschooler. She was a graduate of University High School. Joyce raised two daughters, Chris Eggleston Drake and Nancy Bruce Calhoon. Joyce enjoyed many years as an active member of the Sacred Heart Hospital Guild serving as president at one time. Living in Eugene most of her life, she was a lifelong Oregon Duck fan. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Bruce and by her siblings, Claren, Laurel and Lyle Gilbertson. She is survived by her daughters, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Her family was her greatest joy and we will celebrate her life during a private service in May.
