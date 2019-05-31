|
Joyce Stuart was born in Junction City, Oregon to Earl and Grace Brock. She passed away peacefully Friday morning, May 24th. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Gayle Brock and Jeanette Brock, and her two husbands, Jack Barnes and James Stuart. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Trost and her grandchildren, Victoria, James and Timothy Trost.
Joyce Ellen Stuart
1939 - 2019
Joyce attended college at the University of Oregon after the birth of her daughter. She earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education and spent the bulk of her career teaching first grade at Guy Lee Elementary in Springfield, Oregon.
Joyce remained a life-long Duck fan, and spent many happy Saturdays at Autzen Stadium. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling to away games and bowl games with her fellow Daisy Ducks, as well as touring new regions of the US and internationally with her friend Barbara Elliott. Joyce also spent her time volunteering with the Assistance League and .
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Monday, June 3rd at Musgrove Family Mortuary, 225 S. Danebo Ave, Eugene.
